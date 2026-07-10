Recent reports suggesting that the United States could seek to seize Iran's Kharg Island deserve careful scrutiny. While such an operation might appear to offer a decisive means of disrupting Iran's oil exports, the reality is that an amphibious assault on the island would almost certainly involve disproportionate military, political, and environmental risks compared with the potential strategic gains.

Kharg Island is the heart of Iran's oil export infrastructure, but it is also an exceptionally difficult military objective. The island is relatively small, with only a limited number of beaches suitable for an amphibious landing. This naturally funnels any attacking force into a handful of predictable approaches, giving defenders a significant tactical advantage.

Over many years, Iran has reportedly invested heavily in the island's defenses. These include large numbers of man portable anti aircraft missiles, which could present a serious threat to any helicopter assault force. Kharg Island is also believed to be protected by elite military units and extensive fortifications. Therefore, any attempt to seize the island would likely expose attacking forces to determined resistance from a well-prepared defender operating on familiar terrain.

Equally concerning is the possibility of severe environmental consequences. There have long been reports that demolition charges may have been placed around key oil infrastructure. If storage facilities were deliberately destroyed during a battle, millions of barrels of crude oil could be released or ignited, producing one of the worst environmental disasters ever witnessed in the Persian Gulf. Beyond the ecological devastation, such fires and secondary explosions would also complicate military operations and create additional hazards for any force attempting to secure the island.

These realities raise an important strategic question: what would actually be gained by occupying Kharg Island?

The principal objective would presumably be to halt or severely restrict Iran's oil exports. Yet that objective does not necessarily require the United States to assume the enormous risks associated with a ground occupation. A military operation should always be judged by whether its objectives justify its costs. In this case, the potential costs-in lives, escalation, environmental damage, and international political fallout-could far outweigh the benefits of physically controlling the island.

History repeatedly demonstrates that occupying heavily defended objectives can prove far more difficult than neutralizing their strategic value. Policymakers should therefore distinguish between denying an adversary the use of critical infrastructure and attempting to seize and hold that infrastructure.

With this in mind, simply destroying the island’s oil loading facilities would effectively prevent the Iranians from exporting any oil from the island. This objective could easily be accomplished with air launched precision guided munitions, which the US Air Force has in abundance.

The United States has traditionally sought to maximize strategic effect while minimizing unnecessary risks to its personnel and limiting broader regional escalation. Any policy toward Kharg Island should be measured against those same principles.

In the final analysis, a direct assault to capture Kharg Island would likely be an expensive and hazardous undertaking whose risks exceed its probable rewards. Strategic restraint, coupled with careful consideration of alternative means of achieving broader policy objectives, would better serve American interests than embarking upon a potentially costly occupation of one of the most heavily defended pieces of energy infrastructure in the Middle East.