Iranian media has reported that a US strike hit the Bushehr nuclear power plant complex, while Iran's attacks on international targets have continued.

Kuwaiti media reported a massive barrage of missiles launched from Iran toward the country.

On Thursday afternoon, air raid sirens also sounded in Jordan, and five Iranian missiles fired toward an area hosting a US military base were intercepted. Sirens were also activated in several communities in Israel's Jordan Valley.

The US Embassy in Aqaba instructed its personnel to remain in protected areas until further notice.

Iranian journalist Mehrdad Khalili, who is considered close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said, "Iran responded against specific American targets as part of an effort to contain the escalation in the exchanges of strikes between Iran and the United States since the ceasefire came into effect. The scale of last night's aggression in southern Iran broke that rule. The Iranian response will be completely different."