A heated confrontation erupted Wednesday morning during a meeting of the Knesset Interior Committee, chaired by MK Yitzhak Kroizer, as lawmakers discussed enforcement against illegal construction in the Negev.

During the session, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir clashed with Rula Daoud, an activist from the Standing Together movement, who interrupted him as he presented the government's enforcement policy.

Daoud attacked Ben Gvir, saying, "You're the one who lives in a settlement."

Ben Gvir responded: "Is your house legal? Show me the permit right now. If it's illegal, we'll demolish your house."

The meeting focused on state enforcement efforts against illegal construction in the Negev and was marked by several heated exchanges among participants.