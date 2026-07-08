Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, criticized the United States on Tuesday.

“The US is seeking to pass its warships through the Strait of Hormuz. In practice, the US is acting in a way that undermines agreements," Rezaee charged.

He further claimed, “Those within Iran who oppose negotiations must be patient - the US will sabotage the talks themselves; it is clear they will cause the negotiations to fail."

Rezaee’s comments came after the United States decided on Tuesday to revoke the general license authorizing the sale of Iranian oil after several Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The US later launched strikes against Iran in response to the Iranian attacks in the Strait.

A senior administration official called Iran's actions in the Strait "wholly unacceptable" and said they will be met with consequences.

The official reiterated, "As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior."

Early Tuesday morning, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The ships were hit and suffered significant damage, but no casualties were reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed the US for the attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Clause 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding is clear: Negotiations on a final agreement will not begin as long as the threats continue. Honor your signature," Araghchi said Tuesday morning.