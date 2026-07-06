Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupted again over the weekend, sending towering plumes of volcanic ash into the sky over Sicily and causing significant disruption to air traffic at Catania Airport.

The latest eruption produced large ash emissions that drifted across eastern Sicily, prompting aviation authorities to impose flight restrictions. Catania Airport temporarily suspended incoming and outgoing flights, with passengers advised to check the status of their flights before traveling to the airport. Dozens of Israelis are reportedly stranded, and several flights operated by European carriers were canceled or delayed.

Italy's Civil Protection Department maintained a yellow alert for the volcano, while aviation authorities briefly raised the aviation warning level because of the ash cloud, which poses a hazard to aircraft.

Mount Etna, located on the eastern coast of Sicily near the city of Catania, has been experiencing heightened volcanic activity since late June. Lava has continued flowing from fissures near the summit, illuminating the night sky in dramatic displays visible for miles.

Despite the spectacular eruption, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. Authorities continue to closely monitor the volcano, which frequently erupts and is considered one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Officials said residents and visitors should remain alert to updates from local authorities, while travelers flying to or from Sicily are encouraged to monitor airline announcements as volcanic activity continues.