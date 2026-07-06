Over the past month, the IDF's 401st Brigade, operating under the command of the 91st Division, has established operational control over the area of Hadatha, located within the Security Zone where IDF troops are operating in southern Lebanon.

The area of Hadatha served as a hub of terror activity for Hezbollah. During operations in the village, the troops dismantled more than 90 terrorist infrastructure sites, eliminated more than 20 terrorists, and located more than 150 weapons, including RPG rockets, anti-tank missiles, machine guns, and Kalashnikov rifles.

The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to its troops and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians.

Last week, IDF soldiers located an underground shaft and a weapons storage facility containing rockets and mortars in the area of At-Tiri in southern Lebanon.

In an additional activity in the area of Maroun al-Ras, IDF soldiers located explosive devices, weapons, and additional military equipment.

According to the IDF the weapons located were intended to be used by Hezbollah terrorists against IDF soldiers.