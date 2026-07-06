Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Monday criticized a bill expanding gender-segregated academic programs, which is set to be brought to the Knesset ahead of its second and third readings.

Liberman called the proposal "another step by the draft-dodging coalition in its attempt to turn the State of Israel into an ayatollah state," urging the heads of universities and other academic institutions not to cooperate with the legislation.

The bill, sponsored by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, passed its first Knesset reading more than a year ago, with 48 MKs supporting it and 40 opposed.

It has now returned to the Knesset Education Committee for preparation ahead of its final two readings before being brought to the plenum for a vote.

The proposed legislation would allow higher education institutions to offer gender-segregated postgraduate degree programs for men and women.

Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat commented, "The steps being taken in the Knesset scare us. We need a miracle, because academia will no longer be the same as we have known it."