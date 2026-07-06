In a sudden development that alters the trajectory of Michigan’s Democratic primary, State Senator Mallory McMorrow announced Sunday that she is suspending her campaign for the US Senate, reported The Associated Press.

Her exit narrows the race to a head-to-head contest between mainstream Representative Haley Stevens and progressive Abdul El-Sayed. The development creates a sharp ideological choice for voters in a highly visible contest to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters, a seat Democrats must retain to secure a path toward reclaiming the Senate majority this November.

The political divide is expected to define Tuesday's televised debate. The two remaining candidates previously crossed paths during a debate in May, where El-Sayed frequently pressed Stevens on policy issues while the congresswoman chose not to engage directly.

McMorrow’s departure comes after a massive influx of outside political spending left her campaign underfunded. Insiders note that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) poured millions of dollars into advertising to boost Stevens, a staunch ally of the party establishment.

This financial pressure squeezed both McMorrow and El-Sayed, though McMorrow has no plans to offer an endorsement to either remaining contender.

The focus now turns sharply to El-Sayed's controversial foreign policy positions, which have polarized Michigan Democrats. The progressive candidate has drawn heavy scrutiny for his hardline stances on the Middle East, including publicly labeling Israel's military actions in Gaza a "genocide" and calling the Israeli government "as evil as Hamas."

Furthermore, El-Sayed has repeatedly rebuffed questions regarding Israel's fundamental right to exist as a Jewish state and has advocated for a complete halt to all US military assistance, both offensive and defensive, to Israel.

These anti-Israel statements have worried moderate Democrats regarding El-Sayed's viability in a general election against the anticipated Republican nominee, Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost a 2024 Senate bid to incumbent Senator Elissa Slotkin.

Conversely, El-Sayed's anti-establishment platform has earned him high-profile endorsements from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom have been critics of Israel’s government as well.

Stevens commands backing from Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and picked up an immediate endorsement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel following McMorrow's withdrawal.