Rabbi Chaim Iram, the rabbi of the town of Elazar, has published an article for local residents responding to the recently approved Basic Law: Torah Study, welcoming its passage while using its language to advance a series of additional legislative proposals.

Rabbi Iram described the law as a historic development, arguing that it grants constitutional status to Torah study and those who dedicate themselves to it. He wrote that, for the first time, the State of Israel has elevated Torah study to the level of a constitutional principle.

Opening his article, Rabbi Iram reflected on the biblical declaration, "All the congregation are holy, and the Lord is among them," writing that it had stood for thousands of years without a comparable legal expression until the Basic Law. He also likened the legislation's significance to the Balfour Declaration, calling it "a Basic Law for the honor of the holy nation."

Building on the law's wording, Rabbi Iram proposed a number of additional Basic Laws that he believes should likewise receive constitutional recognition. Among them are measures affirming the importance of praying for the welfare of the State of Israel and IDF soldiers, recognizing the obligation to participate in a holy war, and enshrining the biblical commandment, "Do not stand idly by your neighbor's blood," arguing that these values are equally essential to the nation's development.

He also suggested codifying the responsibility of Torah scholars to fulfill the commandments they study. In support of this proposal, he cited the rabbinic teaching, "It is not study that is the main thing, but action," as well as Maimonides' criticism of Torah scholars who rely on charity for their livelihood.

Rabbi Iram concluded with a pointed, ironic observation, writing that if any of his proposed laws were ever brought before the Knesset, "everyone who supported the Basic Law: Torah Study will disappear as if the earth swallowed them," implying that many of the law's supporters would be unwilling to back similar legislation imposing obligations alongside recognition of Torah study.