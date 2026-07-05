Recent protests against military conscription have sparked growing criticism not only from Israel’s secular community and state authorities, but also from prominent voices within the haredi community.

Speaking at an event marking the release of his new book over the weekend, haredi yeshiva head Rabbi Daniel Wolfson delivered an unusually sharp rebuke of the confrontational tactics employed by some anti-draft protesters, describing them as a form of "false zeal."

In his address, Rabbi Wolfson drew a distinction between principled religious opposition and demonstrations driven by anger or a desire for confrontation. He argued that an authentic struggle rooted in faith must remain free of personal grievances or impulses for revenge.

"When natural emotions become part of the struggle-such as wanting to strike back or feeling that others are interfering with you-it is no longer a struggle for the sake of Heaven," he said. "Such behavior ultimately leads to a desecration of God's name."

Rabbi Wolfson also criticized the extremist factions behind recent violent demonstrations and road blockades, accusing them of exploiting the issue to provoke unrest. He said there are individuals who "wait for opportunities like these" to inflame tensions, stressing that such conduct "is not the way of the sons of Torah."

Addressing the broader impact of the protests, Rabbi Wolfson argued that confrontational tactics have failed to advance the haredi community's position. Rather than fostering understanding or sympathy, he said, the demonstrations have generated public anger, deepened social divisions, and resulted in a desecration of God's name.