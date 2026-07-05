Yuli Edelstein
Yuli EdelsteinYonatan Sindel/Flash90

MK Yuli Edelstein on Sunday discussed his decision not to run on the Likud list in the upcoming election.

Speaking on the Kalman-Liberman program, Edelstein said, "I looked at the faction and couldn't believe these were the same people who spoke about values before the election. Even regarding the judicial reform, which I supported, I didn't understand the way it was handled."

Asked whether he would resign from the Knesset, Edelstein replied: "I have no intention of giving gifts to those trying to pass the Draft Evaders Detention Law and the Torah Study Law in the coming weeks."

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Edelstein also claimed that he intends "to devote the coming period to creating a situation in which five [independent] lists run in parallel."

"Only an independent force that can determine whether the next government will be broad and Zionist can truly make that happen," he said. "There cannot be a situation in which a party I belong to provides the 61st seat to either bloc."