MK Yuli Edelstein on Sunday discussed his decision not to run on the Likud list in the upcoming election.

Speaking on the Kalman-Liberman program, Edelstein said, "I looked at the faction and couldn't believe these were the same people who spoke about values before the election. Even regarding the judicial reform, which I supported, I didn't understand the way it was handled."

Asked whether he would resign from the Knesset, Edelstein replied: "I have no intention of giving gifts to those trying to pass the Draft Evaders Detention Law and the Torah Study Law in the coming weeks."

Edelstein also claimed that he intends "to devote the coming period to creating a situation in which five [independent] lists run in parallel."

"Only an independent force that can determine whether the next government will be broad and Zionist can truly make that happen," he said. "There cannot be a situation in which a party I belong to provides the 61st seat to either bloc."