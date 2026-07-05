Roughly 250,000 high-resolution satellite images released by Planet Labs offer a detailed look at the damage inflicted on Iranian military infrastructure following Israeli and U.S. strikes, revealing destruction across nearly 800 military sites.

The imagery became available after Planet Labs restored public access to photographs captured from March 9 onward. The company had previously restricted access at the request of the U.S. administration. Following the restoration, BBC News analyzed the images, focusing primarily on the nuclear-related areas of Esfahan and Bushehr, where extensive damage was documented.

According to the analysis, the strikes hit a wide range of military assets, including ballistic missile storage facilities, ammunition depots, naval bases, ground-to-ground missile sites, and other strategic infrastructure. Many locations in Bushehr - including facilities operated by the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - appear to have been destroyed or heavily damaged.

The imagery also shows severe damage to military headquarters, government buildings, aircraft hangars, shipyards, missile launch sites, ammunition storage facilities, and sections of the runway at Bushehr Airport.

Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense expert at Janes, told BBC News that the visible destruction aligns with previously reported objectives of the campaign.

"The damage visible in the images is consistent with American and Israeli reporting on a broad-ranging strike campaign, aimed not only at fixed forces but also at the infrastructure behind them," Binnie said.

In Esfahan, satellite imagery shows extensive damage to military facilities, bases, and ammunition storage areas. At the strategically significant Shikari 8 Iranian Air Force base, at least 60 facilities appear to have sustained heavy damage.