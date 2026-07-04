IDF troops from the 551st Brigade, operating under the 91st Division, identified an armed Hezbollah terrorist earlier on Saturday in the security zone near Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon.

Immediately after spotting the suspect, the forces opened fire and pursued him. Following extensive searches, the troops located and eliminated the terrorist, removing the threat.

The IDF said in a statement: "The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate any threat to its forces and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm the citizens of the State of Israel."