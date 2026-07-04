Poland has received multiple warnings from the United States about the possibility of Russian military provocations in the coming months, according to a report by Polish news outlet ONET.

The report claims U.S. officials alerted Warsaw to several potential scenarios, including a ground incursion into Polish territory, airstrikes on targets inside the country, or the deployment of Russian or Belarusian forces along NATO’s eastern border.

Sources in Poland’s presidential office told ONET that Washington had repeatedly warned of a possible Russian plan targeting Poland. Polish intelligence officials also cited additional scenarios under consideration, including drone attacks on critical infrastructure and “simulated airstrikes" designed to trigger the activation of Poland’s air defense systems.

Speaking about the growing concerns, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the government is preparing for a range of possible threats.

“We are preparing intensively for different scenarios," Tusk said. “I don’t intend to scare anyone, but the coming months, also due to the changing nature of the war in Ukraine, may truly be critical, especially for the Baltic states. These concerns are real. We must not underestimate them."

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also issued a warning to Moscow, cautioning against any military provocation directed at NATO. “It would be a serious act of reckless folly if Vladimir Putin decides to test NATO’s unity through a disproportionate action. We know what you are planning. Don’t do it."

Neither U.S. nor Polish officials have publicly confirmed the reported intelligence warnings, and there has been no immediate response from Russia to the claims.