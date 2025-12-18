Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary at Texas A&M University, shared the story of how his son, Leibel Lazaroff, saved a police officer at the Sydney Hanukkah massacre earlier this week.

"Leibel has miraculously survived the terrorist shooting in Sydney," Rabbi Lazaroff shared. "While crouching over a critically injured Australian NSW police police officer, using his own shirt as a tourniquet and risking his life to help him. Leibel has undergone multiple life-saving surgeries for severe abdominal and leg injury and faces additional surgery and a long road of medical treatment."

"Our family is grateful that our son is alive and survived. We appreciate all the love and support we have received from around the world."

He added, "The doctors and nurses are amazed at Leibel’s recovery and resilience. Although PT got him to sit up for a little for his recovery, he is still unable to eat or drink and will need another surgery tomorrow to close up his abdomen. May we share only good news."

"We were anticipating Leibel to go into additional surgery today, however he developed a fever overnight so that has been placed on hold until they can locate where the infection is coming from. Considering he has a multitude of shrapnel inside his body, it could be so many things. Please continue to pray and support Leibel on his journey of survival."