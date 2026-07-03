The Torah, our tradition teaches, was written before G-d in letters of black fire upon white fire. Yet Rabbi Moshe Sofer (the Chatam Sofer) taught a startling idea: some of those letters remained scrambled until the daughters of Tzlafhad appeared and gave them voice. The letters were always there. The message was always true. But until someone possessed the courage to untangle them, the law could not be read.

Perhaps the same can be said of us. G-d creates every soul upright and luminous, yet life’s hurts have a way of twisting us (Ecclesiastics 7:29). A cruel remark, a humiliating moment, a cutting insult from a parent, teacher, or friend can leave our emotions tangled in knots. The soul remains whole, but the “letters" of our identity become scrambled. The voice is still there, but it struggles to emerge.

This is why so many of us are uncomfortable with vulnerability. We hide behind masks of competence, fearing that if others look too closely, they will discover our insecurities. These fears are rarely born in a vacuum; they are forged in the crucible of trauma, especially the wounds of youth. A physical injury may heal in weeks, but a word can echo for decades.

Cruel words are delivered in many forms: artfully by a teacher, angrily by a parent, or thoughtlessly by a neighbor. We often dismiss childhood teasing as harmless banter, but children possess a remarkable ability to wound one another. The scars they leave are invisible, yet they can shape an entire lifetime.

A friend of mine, a teacher, once noticed a culture of bullying in his classroom. He paused the regular curriculum to introduce lessons on empathy and the weight of our words. As he taught, he came to a painful realization: he himself had been a bully in his youth.

He made a courageous decision to track down his former victims and apologize. Every one of them expressed profound gratitude. It was a sobering reminder: decades had passed, yet the pain remained just beneath the surface. They forgave him readily, but they needed to receive the apology.

During this period, the father of one of the current students complained that the teacher was “wasting valuable school time" on meaningless banter. My friend replied: “I don’t expect you to understand, as you are a known bully yourself; I hear you mistreat your clients, your wife, and carry on affairs."

The father was stunned by these brazen allegations. Before he could explode, my friend followed up: “None of what I just said is true. But even as an adult, it hurt you deeply to hear it. Imagine how deeply it cuts when a child hears such words."

Youthful trauma robs us of agency. We cave under pressure and retreat from anger because we feel inherently “small." We question our legitimacy. Our letters are still there, but they have become a jumble. I have friends who conceal this pain beneath bravado or cynicism. When someone lashes out at the mere mention of vulnerability, it is almost always a sign of an old, unhealed knot. My heart goes out to them.

The heroes among us are those who patiently untangle the knots tied in their youth. It is difficult work, often requiring us to heal wounds without the help of those who inflicted them. But the result is liberating. The scrambled letters begin to straighten. The voice returns. We can finally speak openly about our struggles and mistakes, not as sources of shame, but as rungs on the ladder of our growth.

I was thinking about this balance this week after discussing my own youth on a public podcast. I was surprised by how many people reached out to comment on my candor. I appreciated the feedback, largely because that kind of openness did not come naturally to me. It was with this mindset that I revisited the story of Tzlafhad’s daughters.

Tzlafhad’s Daughters

Tzlafhad had no sons, only daughters. He had been executed in the desert for desecrating the Shabbat (Shabbat 96b) shortly after the decree that the Jews would stay in the desert for forty years. While he was remembered in infamy (Sifri, Numbers 15:32), our Sages suggested that his motivations were actually a form of radical sacrifice: he sought to demonstrate that the Torah’s laws were binding even in the wilderness (Baba Basra 119b, Tosafot).

He didn’t care about his legacy or “wagging tongues." He was internally aligned and strong. But his daughters inherited the fallout. For forty years, they lived in the shadow of a father known as a “sinner."

When they finally stepped forward before Moses and the entire leadership to demand their inheritance, they were doing the unthinkable. They were women in a male-dominated assembly, the children of a disgraced man, speaking up in a culture of silence, demanding the inheritance of a sinner. Most people spend their lives hiding vulnerable truths; the daughters of Tzlafhad did the opposite. They refused to let public opinion silence them. Like their father before them, they thought little of “wagging tongues".

When Moses (unsure of Tzalfhad’s status-Zohar III, p. 157a) brought their case to G-d, the response was a resounding redemption: “Yes! The daughters of Tzlafhad are speaking."

G-d was telling the world: These girls speak like their father. Tzlafhad does not live in infamy before me; he was a courageous warrior of G-d. His daughters followed his lead and, they too, found their public voice. They took the tangled strands of their family's story and straightened them before the world. Don’t shame them. Celebrate them.

Unscramble Your Letters

This brings us back to the “scrambled letters." If the law of female inheritance was written before G-d in black fire over white fire, why wasn’t it told to Moses at Sinai? The Chatam Sofer’s answer is a perfect description of the human heart: The truth was always there, but it was scrambled and could not be heard. It required the daughters of Tzlafhad to stand up in their vulnerability for the letters to arrange themselves into words. Their courage literally “created" a new chapter of Torah.

Within every person is a beautiful soul with light to contribute, but many are rendered mute by the traumas of the past. They run from their own shadows and are frightened by the limelight. Yet, the letters remain, waiting to be read.

The time has come to untangle them. Step out of the darkness. Release the grip of old fears. Unscramble your letters and find your voice. Untwist your soul and let your light shine. You have so much to share. “You are beautiful, my beloved, and there is no blemish in you" (Song of Songs 4:7).

Come, my beloved, out of the darkness. Step into the light.

So sayeth a loving G-d.