More than 140,000 people visited Jerusalem's Mount of Olives over the weekend for the annual commemoration of Rabbi Chaim Ben Attar, the renowned 18th-century Torah scholar and mystic known as the Or HaChaim, making it one of the capital's largest public gatherings in recent months.

Officials hailed the event as a success after it concluded without any major safety incidents, crediting extensive planning and coordination among the Office of Religious Services, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Burial Grounds Council, Israel Police, and emergency services.

Given the Mount of Olives' steep terrain and limited access, police barred private vehicles from entering the area. Worshippers were transported to the site via a network of dedicated shuttle buses and public transportation that operated around the clock.

Preparations for the pilgrimage began weeks in advance and included expanding crowd areas, installing additional lighting and shade, setting up water distribution stations, and deploying hundreds of police officers, attendants, Magen David Adom personnel, and Fire and Rescue teams.

"This was one of the most complex logistical operations ever carried out on the Mount of Olives," said Tzuri'el Krisfel, CEO of the Burial Grounds Council in Jerusalem. He said organizers focused on managing crowd flow and coordinating security measures to prevent dangerous overcrowding and protect visitors.

Yehuda Avidan, CEO of the Office of Religious Services, praised the public for following the instructions of security personnel, saying their cooperation played a key role in ensuring the event passed safely. He noted that the ministry has developed extensive experience managing major religious gatherings in recent years, including commemorations for the Baba Sali and Rabbi Meir Baal HaNes, under strict safety protocols.

Although heavy traffic congestion was reported throughout the day and night on roads leading to the Old City and eastern Jerusalem, officials said the shuttle system successfully transported tens of thousands of participants without any unusual incidents.