Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about an upsetting occurrence that has been transpiring over the past few days at the tomb of Haggai and Malachi the Prophets on the Mount of Olives in the capital.

King opens by describing the site as one that is not well-known to the public, although it is frequented by visitors to the Mount of Olives. The burial cave is located under the lookout point that is under the Seven Arches Hotel, between the lookout and the Military Cemetery.

"There's a sign at the entrance stating that the holy site is managed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The entire area is surrounded by trees, so it's easy to spot as a green spot on the hillside," King states. He notes that while he has not visited the site for several years, he was there dozens of times in the past, and it is close to his home. "It's highly frequented. People who walk down from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Kidron Valley, City of David, and the Western Wall can go inside."

"It's a large cave. There is a staircase that goes down some 5-7 meters underground, and there is a burial cave like the tombs of the Sanhedrin or Simeon the Just (in northern Jerusalem). It's a cave system where tradition holds that Haggai and Malachi are interred, explains King, and notes that "when the Holy Sites Law was passed, one hundred such sites were designated, and since then the number grew, and among them is the Tomb of the Prophets. This means the site is subject to restrictions enforced and overseen by the Ministry of Religious Affairs."

King continues: "Someone who visited the site on Tisha B'Av sent me a video showing that the site was locked. In addition, he filmed into the entrance, and I freaked out when I saw it. They put a railing along the stairs that go down into the tomb, and on the railing there are crucifixes; that is, the holy site is being desecrated."

Regarding those responsible for erecting the railing, King says: "It's the White Russian Church (the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad), as opposed to the red one (the main Russian Orthodox Church). I must admit, there is no dispute that while the site is holy and historically belongs to the Jews, it is currently the property of the church. During the Turkish occupation, churches were allowed to register ownership over areas, such as the cave of Huldah the Prophetess, which is a few hundred meters away. But still, while it is their private property, the law applies to them, but unfortunately, the governments abandon the site."

The Deputy Mayor quotes "the law that was signed by Zerach Warhaftig, Prime Minister Levi Eshkol, and President Zalman Shazar, states that 'the holy sites will be protected from desecration. One who desecrates a holy site or damages it will be sentenced to seven years in prison. One who acts to prevent religious practitioners from entering a holy site will be sentenced to five years in prison. The Minister of Religious Affairs is charged with executing this law.'

"I've sent the photos and video to the relevant ministers, the Minister of Religious Affairs, who is now Justice Minister Yariv Levin. They told me that they received it, but they still haven't said what they're doing. The Director General of the Religious Affairs Ministry, Yehuda Avidan, said he is on it and is dealing with it. I pretty much trust him on this. There is also the Cemetery Council led by Tzuriel Krispel, whom I also very much trust," King says and notes that he also contacted Minister of Heritage Amichay Eliyahu "because a heritage site is being harmed. I also contacted the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs. They all had the same reaction: they were totally shocked. They didn't know that it was happening, but they still haven't decided what to do; therefore, public exposure is important. This can't be a matter only for the residents of the Mount of Olives." King also contacted Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber due to the inter-religious issue.

Is it possible that this has been the reality at the tomb for a while? King confirms that it may be, but it is hard for him to believe that it was this way for so long, and no one complained.

Asked if the relevant authorities would be afraid to confront the church, the Deputy Mayor responds: "It could be, but there is a law, and there is no permit for the church to desecrate or close the site. Neither Shazar nor Levi Eshkol wore a kippah. This is a basic matter of Jewish heritage, and even the church must understand that just as their heritage is important to them and they have rights, as guests they have to respect their hosts, which is us.

"I trust every one of the relevant ministers to understand the severity of the matter and expect a quick and decisive response, King concludes, and adds that while he does not know if Christian clergymen have criminal immunity in Israel, even if so, the state has plenty of diplomatic means it could use.

It should be noted that during King's visit to the site on Wednesday, the complex was open to visitors.

credit: אריה קינג

