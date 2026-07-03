The Sacramento Kings have locked in rookie guard Emanuel Sharp to a three-year contract valued at $6.35 million, according to a report by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The financial framework utilizes the NBA's second-round pick exception, locking Sharp into league minimum salary rates. The arrangement includes a team option for the third season, while the initial two years of the contract are fully guaranteed.

The Kings selected the 22-year-old guard with the 45th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft in late June. The selection followed a standout senior season at the University of Houston, where Sharp averaged 15.5 points per game and compiled .413/.372/.891 shooting splits while establishing a reputation as a resilient, dedicated defensive presence on the perimeter.

Born in Tel Aviv, Sharp possesses triple citizenship in Israel, the United States, and Canada. His transition to the NBA’s Western Conference expands an increasingly prominent network of Israeli basketball players making an impact in North America's top league, including Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija , alongside Brooklyn Nets young core pieces Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf .

Athletic achievement is a fixture in the rookie's immediate family. His father, Derrick Sharp, is an revered name in international basketball history due to his storied tenure with Maccabi Tel Aviv. After obtaining Israeli citizenship, the elder Sharp represented the Israeli national team internationally, directly shaping his son's early developmental path in the sport.

According to reporting from Sportsnet.ca, despite his birth in Israel, Sharp's "ties to Canada run deep through his mother Justine Ellison Sharp, a Hamilton, Ontario native."

His mother achieved significant basketball success herself at the University of Toronto, earning an induction into the Varsity Blues Hall of Fame in 2009. Her collegiate career included guiding Toronto to two national silver medals, and she concluded her final 1995-96 season by being selected as the nation's premier female university athlete.