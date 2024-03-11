MK Elazar Stern (National Unity) rebuked Finance Minister Smotrich in the Knesset plenum for his comments that the current IDF leadership should not be allowed to make any appointments of senior officials.

“The Finance minister dared to say that ‘'After the failure of October 7th, the IDF has no mandate to make appointments, only to fight. We cannot let the current leadership shape the future.'' Mr. Finance Minister, have you ever fought?”, he asked, referencing Smotrich’s career as a secretary in the Operations Division of the General Staff. Stern held the position of major general in the IDF and had a combat role in the Paratrooper’s Brigade.

‘’Look around at the names of the other ministers, and tell me who you think should try and teach the IDF - Minister May Golan, Minister Porush, who should it be? Who should decide who will command the Golani brigade or the Northern Command?” Stern demanded. Minister Golan avoided IDF service by declaring that she was religious, as Israeli law exempts all religious Jewish women from conscription. Golan has since stated that she is not in fact religious. Minister Porush completed a service of four months before being placed on reserve duty.

MK Moshe Saada (Likud), who was present during Stern’s speech, interrupted; ‘How can you speak like that? You defended Ofer Cassif (Hadash-ta’al). You left when we spoke about amendments to benefit soldiers, to benefit my children, and for what? For some minor political gains?”



“Look in the mirror, just one time, before you create another divide in the nation,’’ he demanded of Stern.