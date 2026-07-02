Leaders of Israel's Arab sector have sharply criticized the Knesset's preliminary approval of a bill to tighten regulation of loudspeaker systems at mosques.

Under the proposed legislation, no mosque would be permitted to install or operate a loudspeaker system without obtaining the appropriate permit.

The bill stipulates that permits would be granted based on several factors, including noise levels, measures taken to reduce noise, the mosque's location, its proximity to residential areas, and its impact on residents' quality of life. It also authorizes police officers to order the immediate suspension of loudspeaker use in the event of a violation. If the violation continues, police would be empowered to confiscate the equipment.

Ra'am (United Arab List) chairman MK Mansour Abbas condemned the proposal, calling it "racist." In his opinion, the bill underscores the need to replace the current government.

Abbas also claimed that the bill is intended to undermine the religious rights of Israel's Arab citizens and urged support for Ra'am's political efforts to bring down the government and establish a new coalition in cooperation with the Arab parties.

Abbas also demanded that the next government prioritize combating crime and violence in Arab communities, and address "discrimination" and the demolition of some of the rampant illegal Arab structure.

The Arab Ta'al party also denounced the bill, claiming it to be a "dangerous escalation" in government policy and an infringement on freedom of worship and holy sites. In a statement, the party claimed the bill incites against Arab and Muslim citizens and harms their their religious and historical symbols and identity.