The Knesset approved in a preliminary reading on Wednesday a bill that seeks to strengthen enforcement against noise from mosques, advanced by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Knesset National Security Committee Chairman MK Tzvika Foghel.

50 Knesset members voted in favor of the bill, while 36 opposed. Shas, which threatened not to support the bill due to the crisis surrounding the conscription law and Basic Law: Torah Study, voted for it. Also voting in favor was the Yisrael Beytenu party, which lent support from the opposition.

The bill states that no public address system may be erected or operated without a permit. Permits will be assessed based on the volume, means to reduce it, the mosque's location, its proximity to residential areas, and the effects of the noise on the residents.

In case of a violation, a police officer may demand that it stop immediately, and if it continues, seize the public address system.

Additionally, the law would set fines so that the unauthorized erection or operation of a public address system would be punishable with a fine of up to 50,000 NIS, and 10,000 NIS if it is operated in violation of the permit's conditions.

In contrast to previous bills submitted on the matter, which only focused on limiting the hours permitted to operate the PA systems and allowed broad exceptions with limited enforcement, the current bill sets an orderly licensing and supervision mechanism, puts personal responsibility on the operator, and significantly strengthens enforcement and punitive powers. Likewise, a mechanism will be created to channel money from fines to public projects.

The explanatory notes to the bill state that, "Noise is a public health hazard, and although enforcement campaigns have been conducted in the past, there is currently no law that provides sufficient tools to address the phenomenon. Therefore, a clear regulatory framework is proposed, including a default prohibition, an explicit permit mechanism, the appointment of a person responsible for operation, and significant fines. The bill seeks to restore peace and quiet and improve residents' quality of life through effective and clear enforcement."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, "In many places, the muezzin's call constitutes unreasonable noise that harms residents' quality of life and health. This is a phenomenon that cannot be accepted. During my tenure, the Israel Police began addressing this intolerable problem for the first time, and now we are providing it with additional dramatic tools to eradicate the phenomenon. I thank Minister Idit Silman for her cooperation, Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz, and the members of Otzma Yehudit, who remain faithful to our election promises and are working hard to fulfill them one by one."

MK Tzvika Foghel added, "The muezzin broadcast at excessive volume is not a religious issue; it is a matter of harm to public health and quality of life. It is unacceptable for residents to continue suffering from systematic violations of the law. That is why I submitted this bill-to enable firm, clear, and decisive action against this phenomenon."