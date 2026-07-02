One thousand days after the October 7 massacre, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, addressed the UN General Assembly during its debate on the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

In his remarks, Ambassador Danon condemned UNRWA, reminding member states that Israel had warned for years about Hamas's infiltration of the agency. He noted that even UNRWA was ultimately forced to dismiss dozens of employees in Gaza over suspected ties to terrorist organizations.

Danon also called on the international community to listen to the victims of terrorism, learn from Israel's decades of experience in fighting terror, and take a clear and uncompromising stand against terrorist organizations.

"One thousand days after the October 7 massacre, the world must listen to the victims of terrorism and to the country that confronts terrorism every single day," he said.

"No terrorist deserves a UN badge, a UN paycheck, or the protection of the United Nations. If we are serious about defeating terrorism, we must stand united against it, not provide it with legitimacy or immunity."