תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים והשמדת פירים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, the IDF conducted strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating four terrorists from Hamas’ military wing who had been advancing attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

In an IDF statement, the eliminated terrorists were identified as:

* Wael Mahmoud Ali Labad - Anti-tank operative in Hamas’ military wing.

* Muaz Mohammad Hassan Ahmad - Anti-tank operative in Hamas’ military wing.

* Sameh Abu Kamil - Platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing.

* Akram Ashraf Hamad Labad - A sniper operative in Hamas' military wing.

In addition, on Monday, the IDF struck and dismantled launch shafts and launchers used by the Hamas terrorist organization in attempts to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance," the IDF stressed. "IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."