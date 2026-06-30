Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran will abide by the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States if Washington honors its commitments.

"Understanding is a two-way matter. If the American side abides by the memorandum, we will also fulfill our commitments," Pezeshkian wrote in a post on social media.

He then added that Iran's response to what he described as "unreasonable rhetoric and baseless threats" is to rely on "rationality and human dignity in decision-making, and firm and fearless action when necessary."

The post signals Iran’s continued support for diplomacy with the US, despite an exchange of strikes in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

The US twice struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iranian violations of the ceasefire.

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday night that the US may be forced to “militarily complete the job" if Iran continued to violate the ceasefire.

On Sunday, however, a Trump administration official confirmed that the United States and Iran “will stand down for now" following an exchange of fire near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

Another US official stated that the United States and Iran have agreed to meet in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday for further discussions.

Referring to the planned Doha talks on Monday, Trump said the meetings would be "perhaps important, perhaps not".

"The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding, "We're going to find out."

“We are winning militarily. It's almost won militarily, I would say," stated Trump. And it's really very simple. It's the denuclearization of Iran. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon, and they're not going to have a nuclear weapon. And they've agreed to that, in all fairness."