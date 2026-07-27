On Monday Uri Maklev (Degel HaTorah) sharply criticized the approach advocating the integration of Torah study with military service, in a speech delivered before yeshiva students.

Maklev said that, in his view, the main challenge stemmed from Religious Zionist public figures who promoted the idea of combining Torah study with military service.

“Some political figures said that it is possible to have Torah study while also pursuing other endeavors - this is the approach of Religious Zionism, and for this they will not be forgiven," Maklev said. “People introduced this idea and said, ‘We study Torah, but it is also possible to do so alongside service.’ This concept, this great damage - this is what we are dealing with."

Rabbi Chaim Navon responded: “A thousand apologies, Maklev, but we did not say this; rather, Rabbi Yossi said it in Tractate Yevamot: ‘Anyone who says, “I have only Torah," does not even have Torah.’ What we did was open the Gemara and expose your bluff - and for that, we apologize."