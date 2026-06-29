Azerbaijan on Monday condemned the Israeli government's decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide and called on Jerusalem to reconsider the move approved at Sunday's meeting.

The decision was adopted as part of an initiative led by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. The government resolution states that Israel views recognition of the Armenian Genocide as "an important historical and moral correction."

In an official statement, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry sharply criticized the decision.

"The recognition distorts the historical facts surrounding the events of 1915 and reduces a complex historical issue to a political decision without legal or scientific basis. This is an unacceptable step," the Ministry said.

Baku also argued that the move could negatively influence regional stability.

"Such actions deepen existing divisions and harm efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed that the country "remains firmly committed to preserving historical truth, respecting the principles of international law, and promoting peace and stability."

The condemnation comes against the backdrop of Azerbaijan's close strategic alliance with Turkey, built on the concept of "one nation, two states." Both countries have consistently rejected Armenian claims that the mass killings carried out during the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide.

The criticism also comes despite the close ties between Israel and Azerbaijan, which is regarded as one of Israel's key strategic partners in the Caucasus.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that Israel had operated covert forces in Azerbaijan near the Iranian border.