At the upcoming government meeting, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will propose a resolution for the official recognition by the Government of Israel of the Armenian Genocide.

The proposed resolution states that, based on a moral and historical obligation, Israel will recognize the genocide committed against the Armenian people during the final years of the Ottoman Empire. It further states that any denial, minimization, or distortion of the historical truth of these events must be condemned.

The resolution will subsequently be brought before the Knesset for approval as well.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly recognized the Armenian Genocide for the first time in August 2025.

From the explanatory text to the proposal

"The Armenian Genocide began in April 1915, with the arrest, deportation, and killing of hundreds of Armenian intellectuals, leaders, and members of the educated elite in Constantinople. Following the elimination of the community’s leadership, the Ottoman authorities turned to the systematic elimination of the Armenian population. Men were conscripted into forced labor and murdered. Women, children, and the elderly were expelled from their homes and sent on long death marches toward the Syrian desert, during which they were subjected to mass murder, rape, deliberate starvation, and dehydration. These atrocities led to the deaths of approximately 1.5 million people and the destruction of a cultural and historical heritage spanning thousands of years across Anatolia.

"Despite extensive and unequivocal historical documentation, the Armenian Genocide remains the subject of an organized campaign of denial and minimization, including the manipulative rewriting of history books, primarily by Turkey.

"To date, 32 countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide in various ways, through parliamentary resolutions, legislation, or official declarations.

"In light of this moral and historical obligation, it is proposed that the Government of Israel recognize the genocide committed against the Armenian people during the final years of the Ottoman Empire. In addition, given ongoing attempts to blur, minimize, or deny the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide, the proposal calls for condemning all efforts to distort the historical truth of these events."