The IDF and ISA eliminated an Islamic Jihad terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the October 7th massacre and took part in the abduction of Israeli civilians.

On Sunday, the IDF and ISA struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated Zaher Brahim Khalil Abu Salem, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre.

Abu Salem took part in the abduction of Israeli civilians from their homes and in holding them hostage.

Additionally, throughout the war and in recent days, Abu Salem attempted to advance numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

"Abu Salem posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in an aerial strike," the IDF added.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance. IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."