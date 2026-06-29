The IDF on Sunday night struck three Hezbollah command centers in southern Lebanon, in response to Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement from the IDF, the attacks were carried out following repeated attacks on IDF soldiers in the security zone. In the strikes, the IDF targeted Hezbollah command centers in the Nabatieh and Mayfadoun areas in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Sunday, IDF soldiers struck and dismantled a launcher that Hezbollah continued using to direct attacks at them.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to IDF soldiers and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," a military statement warned.