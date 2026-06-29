After a year and a half of deadlock, Israel's Judicial Selection Committee convened on Sunday and reached agreements on the appointment of approximately 70 new judges to juvenile, traffic, and family courts.

Among those promoted was Judge Menachem Mizrahi, president of the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court, who was appointed to the District Court. Also appointed to the District Court were Judges Efrat Or-Elias, Shelly Eisenberg, Amit Yariv, Nir Mishori Lev-Tov, and Michal Kaplan Rokman.

The committee also approved appointments to magistrate's courts, family courts, juvenile courts, and traffic courts across the country.

For the Northern District Magistrate's Court, the appointees are attorneys Ortal Bala, Saeed Ghaliya, Anan Ghanem, Execution Office Registrar Salem Jadaon, Senior Registrar Mart Dorfman, Senior Registrar Michal Zinger, and attorney Rimona Sheleg.

For the Haifa District Magistrate's Court, the new judges are attorneys Yaniv Avitan, Ola Bashara Gandour, Assaf Gershgoren, Yael Visehoff, Noa Zakin, Rafael Sofferman, Elad Pinhas, Eyal Regev, Zvi Shreier, and Itai Sasson.

New appointments to the Haifa Family Court include attorneys Mirit Havia Dagan and Sharon Hakim, along with Senior Registrars Michal Farber and Esti Shahal.

The Central District Family Court will be joined by Execution Office Registrar Aviad Igra and attorney Liel Golani Bernes.

Attorneys Orit Dror Harel and Senior Registrar Shay Tzarfati were appointed to the Tel Aviv Family Court, while attorney Ingrid Har-Even was appointed to the Jerusalem Family Court. The Southern District Family Court will be joined by attorneys Renana Gan-Goldenberg and Lital Emily Yakubovich Drai, together with Senior Registrar Meital Peri.

The new juvenile court judges are attorneys Orit Bar-Levy, Jumana Damoni Khoury, Mirit Danieli, Rinat Betty Hanoch, Renana Levy, and Yosef Raz.

For the Northern District Traffic Court, attorneys Oded Yoram Arara and Shirley Batsiks Kisus were appointed. Attorney Islam Sarouji was appointed to the Haifa Traffic Court.

The Central District Traffic Court will receive attorneys Almog Azulai, Liad Yadin, Moanes Younes, Tomer Lavi, Shahar Malul, Gabi Saadon, and Military Judge Zvi Heilbronn.

Attorney Victoria Ben Meir was appointed to the Tel Aviv Traffic Court, while attorney Hofit Edri was appointed to the Southern District Traffic Court.

In addition, Justice Minister Yariv Levin appointed the following judges to serve in acting judicial positions: Yaniv Boker, Dov Gottlieb, Mira Dahan, Ido Kafkafi, Rotem Kudler Ayash, Shoshana Shitrit, Michal Berliner Levy, Hadid Ramzi, Tami Levy, Amir Salama, Malka Spinazi-Shneor, Tal Paperany, Hadas Shechter-Israeli, Orit Ben-Dor Liebel, and Tal Weisman Ben-Shahar.