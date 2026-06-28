נפרדים בשירת "שבורי לב" ערוץ 7

Family members, friends and loved ones of fallen soldier Nave Habshoosh gathered Sunday morning at his gravesite in the military cemetery on Mount Herzl, roughly one week after he was killed in a Hezbollah strike on their tank in southern Lebanon.

Those who came to pay their respects held a moving farewell ceremony at the grave, accompanied by musical instruments and singing. A memorial event followed, during which relatives and friends shared personal words in his memory, recalling his character, his journey and the special bond they shared with him.

Habshoosh was laid to rest at Mount Herzl after being killed last week in the deadly incident in southern Lebanon.

The tragedy claimed the lives of the commander of Battalion 52 in the Armored Corps, Lt. Col. Dor Ben Simhon, as well as three members of the tank crew - Habshoosh, Yoav Klein and Liav Kababia.