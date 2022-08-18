The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in training working dogs, continues to bring light and joy to the lives of those with special needs during summer vacation.

On Wednesday, IDU volunteers put on an exciting show with their eponymous working dogs for the campers of the "Alei Siach" special needs support organization in Kfar Saba.

The show ended with an emotional presentation by Alei Siach's campers, who had prepared certificates of appreciation for the volunteers to thank them for the show.

An IDU spokesperson commented: "We salute our volunteers, who dedicate their summer vacation days to save lives by locating missing persons and gladden the hearts of pure souls throughout the country, all on an entirely volunteer basis."