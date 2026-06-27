Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has told Channel 12 News that she has no intention of joining former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid's "Together" party because it is not a right-wing party.

In recent months, senior figures on the Israeli right have explored the possibility of establishing a new political party that would combine former senior politicians with representatives identified with reservist organizations.

Among the names reportedly discussed are Ayelet Shaked, Moshe Kahlon, Yuli Edelstein, and Gilad Erdan.

According to sources familiar with the matter, some of them have already begun holding discussions about potential political cooperation.

Edelstein has previously stated that despite his disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he has no intention of leaving the Likud Party.