While the reality of the current political situation seems somewhat bleak, and decisions are apparently made that seem to jeopardize Am Yisrael, both in Israel and abroad, it is worth looking for comfort in our holy texts.

The Navi details (Shmuel 1, chapter 13) a particular time in our nation’s history, when the Philistine oppression was so severe that there was not a sword to be found in the entirety of the land, except in the hands of the newly ordained King Shaul, and his son Yonatan. (Interestingly, Midrash Shmuel (17) records that these weapons were provided miraculously by Hashem because Shaul was so diligent about eating only kosher meat.) The Philistines had brought about this policy via an ancient form of weapons embargo: They had abolished the right of any Jew to learn the craft of smithing, and thus, while they were allowed pitchforks and plowing instruments, swords or spears were not be found in the hands of the Jews.

However, despite crushing odds and the lack of weaponry, in battles reminiscent of our nation’s recent history, Shaul and Yonatan rout the Philistines. At the onset of the battle, prior to engaging with the enemy, and despite being vastly outnumbered, Yonatan declares to his attendant (14:6): "...Come, let us cross over [and attack the Philistine] garrison…for nothing prevents Hashem from saving, whether through many or few…"

This idea is also found in Tehillim, where Dovid Hamelech sings (Psalm 20): "...These do battle with their chariots, and these do battle with their steeds, but we fight with the remembrance of the name of Hashem…"

We must remember, that despite the pressures of the world, and the instinctive and illogical anti-Jewish perspective that is so prevalent throughout the globe, our true barometer of success is not in the world of public opinion; rather, it is with the Divine assistance that we are granted when we cling to the ways of Hashem. Shaul and Yonatan, held hostage and weaponless by the Philistines, nevertheless had faith that Hashem would grant them salvation.

This theme is echoed as well, in this week’s Parshah, Parshat Chukat, which details (Bamidbar 21:33-34) the battle that Moshe fought against Og, the giant Emorite king of the Bashan. The posuk states, "...Hashem said to Moshe, 'Do not be afraid of him, for into your hand I have delivered him and all his people and territory; do to him as you have done to Sichon, King of the Emorite, who lives in Cheshbon.'"

Rabbeinu Bachye points out that Moshe, as the messenger of Hashem in this world, certainly didn’t fear any part of the physical strength represented by Og. In fact, Rabbeinu Bachye records that Og was a child of a human mother and the angel "Shem-Chazael," which accounted for his physical might, prowess, and giant size-and yet, Moshe’s trepidation only stemmed from the fact that Og had played a small part in a story that had taken place hundreds of years earlier.

Avraham’s nephew Lot, had been taken captive by an assortment of kings (see Parshat Lech Lecha); this discovery was brought to Avraham’s attention by Og, who was sure that Avraham would be killed in battle, and then he, Og, would be free to take Sarah, the current wife of Avraham, as a spouse. This act would serve at least as some merit for Og, despite his ill intentions, and therefore Moshe was intimidated to battle with Og prior to this encouragement by Hashem. Again, we see that the true battle being waged had nothing to do with the size and strength of the players involved; rather it was dependent entirely on the spiritual standing of the warriors.

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.