שב"ח נעצר אחרי מרדף בעזריאלי דוברות המשטרה

An Palestinian Authority Arab suspected of a string of cellphone thefts was arrested Thursday evening following a dramatic foot chase through the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, in a joint operation by the Judea and Samaria and Tel Aviv police districts.

The investigation began after a series of cellphone thefts targeting shoppers at malls, beachgoers, and IDF soldiers on leave.

According to police, the suspect allegedly took advantage of moments when victims were distracted or exhausted while traveling on public transportation.

During the operation, police received a report that several phones had been stolen from a shopping mall in Tel Aviv. A rapid investigation and review of security camera footage led detectives to the suspect, who was located at the Azrieli Mall, where undercover officers from the Hebron police station were operating.

When the suspect noticed the officers, he fled through the crowded mall, weaving between shoppers and through corridors and escalators. Detectives, led by their commanding officer, launched a foot pursuit in full view of bystanders.

The chase ended when the head of the intelligence and undercover investigation unit tackled the suspect and arrested him on the spot. The suspect, a resident of Dahariya in his 30s, was transferred to the Tel Aviv District for questioning on suspicion of theft and illegally entering Israel.