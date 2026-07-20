An indictment has been filed against a 26-year-old Arab from the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in Jerusalem, along with several accomplices.

According to the indictment, the suspects were involved in a violent assault that took place about two months ago, during which a man was brutally attacked with iron bars and stabbed with a knife.

As a result of the attack, the victim was seriously injured and suffered four fractures to his body, including in his skull. He also suffered a stab wound to his leg.

It is believed that the attack was motivated by personal issues.