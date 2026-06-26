Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas has urged the Arab public in Israel to mobilize en masse for the upcoming Knesset elections and vote to bring about a change in government.

In a video posted to social media, Abbas slammed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, accusing him of spearheading a policy of home demolitions in the Arab sector. Abbas claimed that Ben Gvir boasts about the number of demolished structures and has openly declared his intention to maintain this policy until election day.

"This anti-Arab figure threatens us with continued home demolitions, bragging about destroying some 5,700 homes within our Arab community, and plans to exploit the remaining time before the elections to tear down more - all alongside the surging murder rate in our society."

Abbas laid the responsibility for Minister Ben Gvir's actions squarely on the Prime Minister: "Benjamin Netanyahu is the one who brought Ben Gvir into the Knesset and the government, handing him the authority over these demolitions."

According to Abbas, the recent protest held in Be’er Sheva against government policies "is not enough and will not halt the demolitions, the murders, or the trajectory of this racist, fascist government."

In this context, Abbas emphasized that "this government was brought in by the ballot box, and it will fall by the ballot box." He added that "there is absolutely no excuse for any Arab voter to stay home and not vote to topple this government and put an end to the bloodshed and destruction."

He characterized the Arab vote in the upcoming elections as a "national duty, a moral deed, a humanistic act, and an absolutely vital political necessity."

"The Arab voter must understand their responsibility toward our collective destiny, our safety, our right to life, our right to housing, and our right to live with dignity in our Arab towns and villages - across the Negev, the Galilee, the Triangle, and the mixed cities," Abbas concluded.