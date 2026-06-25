The Hesder Yeshiva Union, attended today (Thursday) by nearly 50 Roshei Yeshivas, decided that Hesder yeshiva students will continue to enlist in the Armored Corps in the upcoming August draft cycle.

The discussion at the assembly focused on the crisis surrounding the integration of female combat soldiers into combat units and claims that the Joint Service Ordinance has been violated.

The yeshiva heads expressed concern over the expansion of mixed-service models, which they say prevent religiously observant soldiers from serving in certain IDF frameworks.

The discussions also addressed the pilot program to integrate female combat soldiers into the maneuvering armored units. The Hesder Yeshiva Union argued that such a move could reduce the service options available to soldiers who adhere to a halachic lifestyle.

Representatives of the yeshivas met this week with the Chief of Staff and senior IDF officials, presenting their concerns regarding the implementation of the Joint Service Ordinance. According to them, during the meeting, principles and solutions were presented that are intended to allow every halacha-observant soldier to serve in accordance with his faith and values.

The yeshiva heads said that the Chief of Staff expressed appreciation for the contribution of Hesder yeshiva students and pre-military academy students to the IDF, emphasized his commitment to the principle of the “people’s army," and clarified that there is no place for excluding halacha-observant soldiers from various units.

In a statement, the association said that alongside the decision to continue enlistment to the Armored Corps, dialogue with the IDF will continue in order to ensure that yeshiva students can continue serving in accordance with halacha.

The yeshiva heads also called to avoid creating divisions within the IDF, to allow every soldier to serve according to his beliefs, and to strictly enforce the provisions of the Joint Service Ordinance.