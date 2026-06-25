Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, commander of the Central Command, has recently signed a series of administrative restriction orders against right-wing activists in Judea and Samaria.

According to the orders, the activists are required to remain under house arrest for several months, and in some cases additional restrictions were imposed, including a requirement to report to a police station.

Among the recipients are heads of families, a yeshiva student, and two activists who were engaged in recent days. They claim that the orders prevent them from preparing for their weddings.

One order was issued against a married father of three who manages a sheep farm in the Binyamin region. As alleged in a letter he submitted through his attorneys from the Honenu organization, the order requires him to stay for six months at his mother-in-law’s home, which he says is run by a widow who suffers from hearing loss, without her consent and without her condition allowing for it.

Another order was issued to a yeshiva student from the Chesed LeAvraham homestad on Mount Hatsor in Binyamin.

Additional orders were delivered to a shepherd about 20 years old, from the hometead of Mikneh Avraham, and another to a 21 year old from Tel Talpiyot homestead. Under the orders, the two are required to remain under house arrest for six months.

According to the two, the orders were served shortly after they became engaged, and they cannot leave their homes to prepare for the wedding, including closing with a hall or signing a rental agreement.

One said, "I was shocked yesterday to receive, with no notice whatsoever, a bizarre administrative order that strips my freedom in the harshest way. In the middle of life, they come to you, and with a stroke of a pen they impose restrictions that are not far from prison, without any possibility for you to defend yourself against them."

He added, "The administrative orders that are supposed to be a preventive tool for ticking bombs have turned into a tool for mass punishment against anyone who carries out legal activity that is not to the liking of the defense establishment. These are coercive, inhumane orders that should be removed from the world, especially in the days of a right-wing government."