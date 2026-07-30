Netanyahu meets leaders of the Evangelical community Itay Beit-On/GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu met on Wednesday in Washington with leaders of the Evangelical community.

The community leaders welcomed Prime Minister Netanyahu on his important visit to the US and bolstered him in his struggle against the Iranian axis of evil.

The Prime Minister thanked the Evangelicals for their steadfast and unwavering support for the State of Israel.

"We’re descendants from the original Hebrews of the Holy Land. And we are the first part of that Judeo-Christian heritage, which we cherish and which has given the world, the civilization, freedom and faith," he said.

“And, again, we have to stand up and defend it. It’s under attack from the rising tide of antisemitism and anti-Evangelicalism. It’s not accidental that the two are coming under a joint attack, because we are one," continued Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister further said, “And what I ask you is only one thing. Stand up. Stand up and don’t cower. When you’re faced with an attack, what do you do? Attack back. That’s all. That’s my long speech. And I’m very grateful to you for your consistent support, for the constancy of your friendship. And now it’s time to fight, fight, fight, that’s it."