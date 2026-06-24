Clashes were reported on Wednesday in the southern town of Arad amid attempts by secular activists to prevent the departure of a haredi protest convoy towards Beit Lid.

In one video from the scene, a passerby is seen attacking a protester for no apparent reason and hitting him, until another protester comes to his aid and a fight breaks out.

In another video, dozens of teens are seen attacking Gerrer hassidim.

The police reported that officers deployed to all confrontations in the city and separated those involved.