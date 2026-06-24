The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is set to hold a special discussion next week examining alleged Palestinian Authority violations of the Oslo Accords and Israel’s response to them.

The session was initiated by MK Tzvi Succot, chairman of the Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria, and is expected to include detailed briefings for lawmakers and defense officials on a wide range of issues.

Among the topics to be reviewed are security-related matters, alleged smuggling activities, economic affairs, environmental oversight, and the PA’s handling of holy sites and archaeological remains.

Officials from the defense establishment will also present directives issued by Israel’s political leadership regarding the violations, along with an overview of actions taken over the years by the Israel Defense Forces and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Ahead of the hearing, Succot said that more than 30 years after the Oslo Accords were signed, Israel had never held a comprehensive institutional review of the scope of the Palestinian Authority’s alleged breaches or their consequences.

“Never has the Knesset, nor any other state institution, held a thorough discussion examining the scope of the Palestinian Authority’s violations and the price Israel pays for them," Succot said, adding that the agreement had resulted in “the costly blood of thousands of Jews murdered."

Succot argued that Israel had acted too cautiously in its approach to the accords, saying: “We are the most naive country in the world; we signed an agreement without even taking a moment to check how much the other side is flouting it. This is a historic discussion intended to end the long-term ignoring of the reality created following the Oslo Accords," Succot said.