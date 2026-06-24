Two Hamas terrorists were identified Wednesday near the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the Gaza side of the border, in an unusual security incident that prompted the deployment of IDF forces to the area.

One of the terrorists was apprehended by security forces and is currently being taken for interrogation. According to reports, he was unarmed when captured.

The second terrorist managed to flee, and security forces have launched a manhunt to locate him.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether he is carrying any weapons.

As part of the response, IDF troops were dispatched to the scene along with a special "Tequila" team, comprising personnel from the Israel Police's Yamam counterterrorism unit and the Shin Bet security agency, in an effort to locate the fleeing terrorist and rule out additional threats in the area.

"Earlier today (Wednesday), IDF troops were dispatched to the Kerem Shalom border crossing area following suspicion of the presence of a Hamas terrorist on the Gaza side of the crossing," the IDF confirmed.

"One unarmed suspect was apprehended and transferred to the security forces for further questioning. The details and identity of the suspect are currently under review.

"The IDF emphasizes that there was no infiltration into Israeli territory. The IDF remains in continuous contact with the security coordinators of the relevant communities."