National Public Diplomacy Directorate Head Tzipi Hotovely announced the appointment on Wednesday of Doron Spielman as International Spokesperson for the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office, after the selection committee unanimously approved his candidacy.

Spielman, an expert in international communications, strategic affairs, and national security, brings with him over two decades of experience in the fields of public diplomacy and international media. As a reserve officer holding the rank of Major in the IDF, he served as a spokesperson to the foreign media in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and has appeared in hundreds of interviews and reports across the world's leading media outlets, particularly since the October 7th attack.

Spielman specializes in formulating strategic messaging and leading narratives that strengthen the legitimacy and international standing of the State of Israel, while emphasizing the historical and national roots of the Jewish people. In recent years, he served as the founder and CEO of a strategic communications and media consulting firm, while simultaneously serving as a senior fellow at the Israeli Center for Freedom. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of the City of David Foundation, where he led the organization's public relations, international partnerships, and global operations.

His New York Times bestselling book, When the Stones Speak, deals with the archaeological and historical foundations of the Jewish People's connection to Jerusalem and the Land of Israel. Spielman holds a degree in International Relations and Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Michigan and is a graduate of the Churchill Program for Political and Security Strategy.

Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, Tzipi Hotovely, stated: "I welcome Doron's joining the National Public Diplomacy Directorate. Doron brings with him rich experience in the international arena, a deep understanding of the public diplomacy challenges facing the State of Israel, and a proven ability to present the Israeli narrative out of a deep connection to the roots of our identity. His addition to the directorate will serve as a significant reinforcement for Israeli public diplomacy."