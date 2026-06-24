Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander unseated incumbent Representative Dan Goldman in Tuesday night's Democratic primary, according to projections from The Associated Press.

Lander’s primary victory was heavily propelled by an alliance with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The primary race in Goldman's left-leaning district largely evolved into a referendum on the Middle East conflict.

Despite maintaining membership in the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Goldman faced intense local blowback over his unwavering alignment with Israel. Conversely, Lander positioned himself to capture anti-war progressive support by heavily criticizing the Jewish state’s military operations.

While describing himself as a “liberal Zionist" who believes in a democratic Jewish state, Lander actively adopted the language of pro-Palestinian Arab movements, labeling Israel's campaign in Gaza a “genocide", pledging to block future US military assistance, and rejecting financial backing from AIPAC.

The race catalyzed a broader regional power struggle, setting Mayor Mamdani against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a fellow New York Democrat who campaigned for Goldman under his standard doctrine of protecting sitting incumbents.

Lander’s successful challenge was born out of local political shifts; after failing to secure momentum during last year’s mayoral race, he built a partnership with Mamdani by cross-endorsing the then-state legislator to thwart former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Lander effectively parlayed that progressive goodwill into his congressional run against Goldman.

With this defeat, Goldman becomes the third sitting House Democrat to lose a primary challenge this year, following the ouster of Texas Representatives Al Green and Julie Johnson.

Just hours before his victory, Lander attempted to address inflammatory remarks made by Mamdani about AIPAC. The mayor had caused an uproar after characterizing the organization as "monsters" utilizing "dark money" in a bid to "preserve their power" during a rally last week.

While being interviewed by Playbook at a polling station in Brooklyn, Lander conceded that he aligned with the mayor’s underlying critique of the group's financial sway.

He noted that "a lot of negative forces are at play" when it comes to AIPAC channeling massive sums of cash to sway electoral outcomes across the United States.

Despite multiple attempts by the interviewer to get a direct reaction, Lander continuously sidestepped explicitly backing or rebuking Mamdani's specific wording, which numerous Jewish community figures argue relies heavily on antisemitic tropes.

"I can only be responsible for the words I use," Lander stated. "I'm going to keep trying to simultaneously be critical when I think it's necessary, but also build in a spirit of unity and humanity."

Goldman’s loss came days after a Brooklyn coffee house cancelled his transaction , returning his money, and declaring that the business refuses to accommodate "genocide enablers".

Poetica Coffee publicized the unsolicited $9.82 reimbursement through an aggressive Facebook update on Sunday. The digital post featured an image of Goldman inside the Park Slope establishment.

“Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?" the caption read, invoking Goldman's diplomatic support for Israel and echoing international contentions surrounding the Gaza war.

“See, here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund - we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica."