In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Lev Conference for Science, Technology and Security, Maj. Gen. (res.) Itzhak Brik presents a bleak assessment of Israel’s current situation across multiple fronts.

Asked about the situation on the Lebanon border, Brik says developments match his earlier warnings. He argues the IDF has been reduced to a size that prevents decisive victory and is suffering ongoing force erosion. “The situation is very sad. We are effectively out of the picture because the Iranians have entered it, and under an agreement with the U.S. they will establish a coordination committee and decide on IDF withdrawal from Lebanese territory to the northern border," he says.

Offering solutions, Brik says Israel missed earlier opportunities for better action and now must shift to a new strategic posture based on clear defensive lines. He calls for a focus on protecting northern communities while conducting a determined diplomatic effort with Washington. “We need to hold the main line that protects northern communities within a 10-kilometer range, and stay there, while working to coordinate this with the US," he says.

He also addresses US policy and President Donald Trump, arguing that shifts toward understandings with Iran stem from heavy domestic and international pressures, including tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Brik warns of a scenario in which Iran becomes a dominant regional power while Israel loses critical US backing.

“Trump was convinced we were going to defeat the Iranians, and it didn’t happen. He faced strong domestic pressure and midterm elections. He began looking for a way out at any cost and decided to give up on everything. He is turning Iran into an economic, nuclear, and missile power in the Middle East," Brik says, adding that a broader regional alignment could create an unprecedented threat to Israel while it loses US support.

Brik directly criticizes the prime minister, urging a shift in focus to long-term strategy. “I say to Benjamin Netanyahu: get off the roof. Don’t deal only with the present, but also the future, because it will be worse than ever. We are in the worst security situation in history," he says.

Alongside his criticism, Brik expresses concern over the lack of viable political alternatives and warns that internal divisions are weakening national resilience. He calls for a complete leadership change and the rise of a new generation of leaders with a long-term strategic outlook.