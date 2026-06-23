Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter warned at the opening of the fifth round of talks between Israel and Lebanon that the diplomatic process is at a critical point, stressing that any future agreement must be based on the removal of Iranian influence from Lebanon and the dismantling of Hezbollah.

"This is the fifth round of talks, and I must say - we are in a train wreck," Leiter said. "For the previous four rounds, we all boarded the same train. We sat in the same carriage and traveled to the same destination, with the United States serving as the leading engine."

According to Leiter, the purpose of the process was clear from the beginning: "Full peace between the countries; Iran out and its malicious influence out of Lebanon; the dismantling of Hezbollah; peace and security for Lebanon and Israel."

"Today, this train is in danger of derailing," he warned. "I hope we can get it back on track."

Leiter emphasized that the talks must not turn into discussions over Iran's role in restraining Hezbollah, but rather focus on ending Tehran's involvement in Lebanon altogether.

"The basic assumption was that Iran is out, and that the main discussion concerns Lebanon and Hezbollah - not the question of how much Iran can restrain Hezbollah. That is not Iran’s role. Its role is to leave Lebanon," he said.

"The role of the Lebanese government is to exercise its sovereignty. Sovereignty means that Iran will no longer engage in malicious activity or exert influence in Lebanon."

The ambassador said that the international community must maintain clarity regarding the goal of the negotiations. "The only issue is Hezbollah. Hezbollah must be defeated and removed from the equation. Instead, there is a danger that Hezbollah has been given encouragement. There is no doubt it feels stronger and bolder."

Leiter presented several key questions that Israel believes must be answered as the talks continue.

"Does the dismantling of Hezbollah still form the basis of these discussions? From our perspective, it must remain so," he said.

He also addressed the ceasefire understandings, stating: "We agreed to a ceasefire conditioned on Hezbollah’s withdrawal northward. Does this agreement still hold? We cannot afford commitments that fade away."

The ambassador made clear that Israel would continue to defend itself against threats from Lebanon. "Israel will act against immediate and developing threats to its citizens and soldiers," he stressed.

Leiter also expressed concern over the possibility that Iran could receive significant funds as part of the memorandum of understanding being advanced, warning that safeguards must be put in place.

"Iran is expected to benefit from the flow of funds under the memorandum of understanding. How will we ensure that these funds do not find their way to Hezbollah?" he asked.