In an interview with Tamar Ish Shalom and on Jewish Crossroads, Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said a newly signed framework agreement with Lebanon could open the door to lasting peace if Hezbollah is dismantled, while also addressing Iran, US-Israel ties, antisemitism, and divisions within the Jewish world.

Leiter, who led Israel's negotiations on the Lebanon agreement, stressed that the central objective is not Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon but the removal of Hezbollah's military infrastructure.

"The focus of this agreement is the dismantlement of Hezbollah. Israel is not going to be in Lebanon the moment Hezbollah is dismantled. Israel withdraws and we have full peace."

He argued that Israel and Lebanon have no inherent conflict and blamed Iran for transforming Lebanon into a frontline against the Jewish state.

"The people of Lebanon want to live in peace with Israel, and Israel wants to live in peace with Lebanon," he said. "The problem is that Iran has placed its foremost proxy on our border."

According to Leiter, the agreement differs from previous ceasefires because it repeatedly references peace and mutual sovereignty. He noted that it is based on measurable performance rather than fixed deadlines.

"It's performance-based, not timelines. If it doesn't work, we don't move ahead."

He acknowledged concerns about whether the Lebanese Armed Forces can confront Hezbollah but argued that regional developments, including Hezbollah's weakening and the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, have created new opportunities.

"The will in the army is greater. Now it's a matter of vetting and training."

Leiter also praised his Lebanese negotiating counterparts despite difficult talks lasting several days.

"They're fiercely patriotic for their country. That's something an Israeli can appreciate because we are also fiercely patriotic."

Asked about reports of a heated phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Leiter flatly denied claims that he raised his voice.

"I don't raise my voice on the prime minister. We don't raise our voice at each other."

Turning to Iran, Leiter rejected criticism that Israel's recent military campaign failed to achieve its objectives.

"Iran and its proxies have been dramatically degraded to the point of decimation."

He argued it is too early to judge the outcome while negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue.

"We have to see what the endgame will be. I think it's premature to determine that it was not a worthwhile endeavor."

Addressing speculation about tensions between Jerusalem and Washington, Leiter dismissed suggestions of a crisis despite occasional public disagreements.

"There's certainly not a crisis. There are differences of opinion on certain issues, and we try to work them out."

He described the relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu as exceptionally close, saying he witnesses frequent conversations between the two leaders.

Leiter also expressed concern over growing anti-Israel sentiment in the US, particularly among younger Americans, blaming what he described as widespread misinformation.

"There's no question that the fashion right now in many sectors of the population is to dump on Israel."

Rather than remaining silent, he argued, supporters of Israel must actively confront false narratives.

"When you have this kind of antisemitism out there in the public, you've got to fight it. You've got to push back."

The ambassador defended his rare public criticism of members of Israel's government, saying he only speaks out when comments seriously damage Israel's international standing.

"If I detect something which egregiously damages Israel's standing ... then I'm going to speak out."

He cited his condemnation of remarks made by ministers regarding Reform Judaism, explaining that such statements harm Israel's relationship with US Jewry.

"I can't stay quiet in the face of something so egregiously offensive."

Leiter also reiterated criticism of the left-wing advocacy group J Street, saying its lobbying efforts against Israeli government policies place it outside what he called the "Jewish tent."

"You can't go to Congress and lobby for anything against Israel and then call yourself pro-Israel."

At the same time, he emphasized that debate within the Jewish community is legitimate, provided it does not undermine Israel's security.

On violence in Judea and Samaria, Leiter condemned attacks by Jewish extremists while urging equal attention to attacks against Israelis.

"Any violence is reprehensible, to be condemned and to be stopped."

Concluding the interview, Leiter said Israel has a broader role in confronting rising antisemitism and helping strengthen Western society.

"There's meaning to life... and that's something that we can help share and help the West reconstitute itself."

Throughout the interview, Leiter repeatedly argued that Israel's diplomatic, military and moral challenges should be viewed within a broader regional struggle against Iranian influence and as part of a long-term effort to strengthen both Israel's security and its international partnerships.