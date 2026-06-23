The Central Elections Committee has announced that no enforcement actions related to military conscription deserters will be carried out on election day, a move aimed at ensuring that all eligible citizens can exercise their right to vote without fear of arrest or detention.

The decision follows appeals submitted to the committee and concerns raised within the haredi community regarding potential enforcement measures that could discourage voter participation.

In response, the chair of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Deputy President Justice Noam Sohlberg consulted with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Police Commissioner Daniel Levi.

According to the committee, all parties agreed that enforcement operations concerning conscription deserters would be suspended for the duration of election day. The measure was adopted to safeguard the democratic process and ensure that every voter can access polling stations freely and without concern.

At the same time, Police Commissioner Levi stressed that law enforcement agencies will deploy increased personnel across the country to maintain public order and ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Justice Sohlberg welcomed the agreement and praised the cooperation among the relevant authorities in preparation for election day, emphasizing the importance of protecting the public’s right to vote.